Apple HomePod and HomePod mini can’t play lossless Apple Music, either



Right this moment, we discovered that Apple’s ultra-premium $550 AirPods Max headphones aren’t prepared for the brand new lossless audio catalog coming to Apple Music subsequent month — and they’re not alone. Apple confirms to GadgetClock that the HomePod and HomePod mini gained’t help lossless audio, either. (MacRumors confirmed the identical factor with sources earlier this afternoon.)

The excellent news is that the HomePod and HomePod mini will certainly help the corporate’s new spacial audio experiences, that are supposed to supply extra immersive audio than a typical stereo or digital encompass combine — we had been pretty intrigued attempting spacial audio on the AirPods Professional, and it’s additionally coming to Apple Music subsequent month in an even bigger method.

And, Apple says, it’s not like every of those units will fail to play again lossless tracks fully. They merely gained’t be taking part in them at lossless high quality.

Nonetheless, it looks as if another reason that Apple ought to actually strongly take into account having a hearth sale for the unique HomePod, which is by some means nonetheless out there for a more and more hard-to-justify $300 months after formally being discontinued.