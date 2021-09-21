Apple iPad (2020) vs iPad (2021): What’s the difference?

The iPhone 13 isn’t the only Apple device launching on September 24th — and we’re not just talking about the 2021 iPad mini. The company also announced a new entry-level iPad during its recent “California Streaming” event, which comes with a new front-facing camera, a faster processor, and double the base storage. But are there enough improvements from last year’s iPad to justify an upgrade, or even choose it over its predecessor, should you get the 2020 model on sale?

To answer those questions, we’ve done a comparison outlining the similarities and differences between the 2020 iPad and the upcoming model, ahead of our official review.

What’s Improved in the 2021 iPad?

a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera

More storage capacity with base storage starting at 64GB

A13 Bionic chip to replace A12 Bionic from 2018

A True Tone display that adjusts the color temperature to match your surroundings

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest selling points of the new iPad is its front-facing camera, which is a higher resolution than the 1.2MP camera found on the 2020 model. On paper, this should translate to better video quality, whether for videoconferencing, livestreaming or other activities. The new model also offers support for 1080p recording at 25fps and 30fps, while the 2020 version only supports 1080p at 30fps. Additionally, the new iPad can “follow” subjects as they move around the frame thanks to Apple’s new Center Stage feature, once reserved for the iPad Pro.

There are also some notable improvements in terms of display, storage capacity and performance. Unlike last year’s model, the latest iPad packs double the capacity of 64GB and 256GB storage variants instead of 32GB and 128GB. Plus, thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology – Apple introduced with the first-generation iPad Pro in 2016 – the display on the new entry-level tablet can adjust its color temperature to match your environment. For example, if you’re outside, the display will automatically adjust to be easier for your eyes. Finally, the 2021 model has Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says is 20 percent faster than the A12 Bionic chip found in the eighth-gen model.

What is the same on both models?

8MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture and digital zoom

Slo-mo video support for 720p at 120fps

Overall design – height, width, depth are the same

Lightning connectivity (no USB-C)

they both have a headphone jack

Compatible Accessories List

Battery life, which Apple quotes at nine to 10 hours

Wi-Fi 5 and optional LTE connectivity

Both iPadOS 15 . run

In most other ways, the 2021 iPad is identical to its predecessor. A better front-facing camera should mean better video calls, but other than that, the device sports the same 8MP wide camera on the back with an f/2.4 aperture, support for HDR, and a digital zoom. Both tablets also have similar video recording capabilities, offering slo-mo video support for 720p at 120fps.

Design-wise, they’re nearly identical, meaning the new tablet remains compatible with existing accessories like Apple’s Smart Keyboard and still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is the same as Apple’s current device lineup and modern devices in general. There is a novelty in

However, unlike the all-new iPad Mini, the 2021 iPad still has a Home button with a Touch ID sensor and a Lightning port instead of USB-C, a disappointing liner note that also applies to the iPhone 13 model. Both are only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, which isn’t nearly as convenient to charge as the second-gen models released in 2018. While the new model charges wirelessly while magnetically docked to the side of the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air and iPad mini, the last-gen Pencil still relies on the tablet’s Lightning connector and awkwardly when charging. Pulls out the bottom part of the device.

Both iPads are available in Space Gray or Silver—no gold colorway this time—with a 10.2-inch display and 2160 x 1620 resolution. They also weigh almost the same; The Wi-Fi-only version of the new model weighs slightly less: 1.07 pounds, compared with 1.08 pounds.

Apple claims battery life is the same across both devices, with the new iPads offering between nine and 10 hours of battery life, depending on whether you’re using a cellular connection or Wi-Fi. Or not. Meanwhile, the 2021 model claims twice the storage for the same price. The Wi-Fi-equipped iPad with 64GB of storage now starts at $329 — the same price that the previous-gen model with 32GB of storage started at. The new model is also available in a 256GB configuration for $150 more, while the 2020 model can only be purchased in either the 32GB or 128GB variants.

As for the operating system, both models are compatible with iPadOS 15. The only difference is that the 2021 iPad comes with it pre-installed — eighth-gen iPad owners will need to download it. That means whichever model you choose, you’ll be able to make FaceTime calls with Android and Windows users in a pinch, resize your widgets, filter notifications through Focus Mode, and the new iPadOS. Can use a host of 15 features. With the final release of macOS Monterey later in the fall, you’ll also be able to drag and drop content between devices using Universal Controls.

Why might you stick with the 2020 iPad?

It’s still a good tablet, possibly with years of support ahead of it

You really dig the gold colorway or white bezels on the Silver model

Unlike the upcoming iPad mini, the latest entry-level iPad is more a refinement than a notable overhaul. It doesn’t feature a USB-C port or compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil, nor does it ditch the home button in favor of an edge-to-edge display. However, it’s still the most affordable tablet in Apple’s lineup, and even the incremental upgrades are enough to make it an even better value than before, at $329. The fast performance afforded by the A13 Bionic is welcome, as is the upgraded 12MP camera at a time when we’re still connecting more often to the individual. It even offers double the storage at the same price.

For some people, subtle fixes will suffice. But for most? Maybe not.

If you’re currently in the market for a new tablet and aren’t the only one to upgrade, however, the choice is made a little easier when you consider availability. Apple officially discontinued the 2020 iPad with the introduction of the ninth-gen model, and although we regularly saw last year’s model discounted by at least $300 over the previous year, it recently Not available at almost every retailer. Even if you choose to pick up the 2020 model, you can’t make the 2021 iPad the cheapest Apple tablet you can pick up outside of a used or refurbished model.

If you use your iPad regularly to make video calls or livestream, the new front-facing camera may be reason enough to upgrade — or if you’re really hard on storage space. Outside of that, though, you can wait for a more substantial refresh for Apple’s entry-level tablet or spend an extra $200 or more on the 2020 iPad Air, a tablet with an even faster processor, a bigger display, and more. A USB-C port, along with several other improvements.