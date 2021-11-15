Apple iPhone 12 Mini in 47 thousand and Google Pixel 4a in 29 thousand; There are more attractive offers

The banging sale Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza is about to start on Flipkart from November 17th. Here you will be able to buy your favorite phones at a low price. There will also be no cost EMI and exchange offer on the phones along with the discount offer, this sale will run till 23 November. If you are thinking of getting an iPhone, then here you will get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini for 47 thousand. Apart from this, Google Pixel 4a 29 thousand and many phones can be bought between 10 thousand and 20 thousand. Let’s know about these cheap deals…

APPLE iPhone 12 Mini

APPLE iPhone 12 Mini is available in many color variants. It comes for Rs 59,900, but during the discount you can buy it from Rs 46,999 to Rs 48,499. In this iPhone, you are getting a discount of up to Rs 14,250 in exchange. APPLE iPhone 12 Mini has 64GB ROM, 13.72 cm (5.4 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP and 12MP Front Camera.

Google Pixel 4a

The price of Google Pixel 4a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 31,999. Which can be purchased during this sale for Rs 28,999. A discount of Rs 3000 is being given on this, but if you want, you can get an additional discount of Rs 14,250 during the exchange offer. In Google Pixel 4a, you are given 14.76 cm (5.81 inch) Full HD + Display, 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. Its battery comes with 3140 mAh.

realme GT Master

This phone can be purchased for Rs 25,999 with three percent off. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone can be bought during the discount of 14,250 during the exchange offer. It has a display size of 16.33 cm (6.43 inch). Talking about the camera, 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear and 32MP selfie camera are given.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G

A discount of three thousand is being given on this smartphone coming in Rs 23,999. You can buy it for Rs 20,999, along with you can also get a discount of Rs 14,250 under the exchange offer. This phone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 1 TB. It has 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD + Display, 64MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

POCO X3 Pro

This phone with 6 GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 18,999. On this you are getting a discount of about 5000 thousand rupees. Exchange offer is also being given on this phone. It has 128 GB of storage and it can be expanded up to 1 TB. Its display size is 16.94 cm (6.67 inch), rear camera setup is 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP while 20MP selfie camera has been given. Its battery is given 5160 mAh.