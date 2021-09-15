Apple iPhone 13 dum maro dum: Apple iPhone 13 dum maro dum inspired tune played in the background for about 10 seconds

The wait for Apple iPhone 13 fans is over and with this launch, #Apple is once again in trend on social media. Indian fans fell asleep after the promo of his fan phone was released. In fact, he started accusing Apple of copying the famous Bollywood song ‘Dum Maro Dum’. However, some of these users have also told the truth of this song.

Yes, the promo video of Apple Paul iPhone 13 is currently very popular among Indian fans and the reason is the song playing in the video. In fact, the iPhone 13’s shared promo video sounds like ‘Dum Maro Dum’.



The song was also discussed on Twitter along with the iPhone 13 event. As soon as the promo was released, people jumped on social media and started arguing over the song. With this promo, he started remembering RD Burman’s popular song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ from the movie ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’. People started tweeting and saying that the song heard in this promo is like Deepika’s ‘Dum Maro Dum’.

However, many have described the tune as ‘Dum Maro Dum’, while some have even described the reality of the song in the video. One person wrote in a tweet that if anyone says that Apple has copied a Bollywood song, tell them that the song is Futsi’s ‘Work All Day’, which has a breath of fresh air.

Describing the reality of the song, one user wrote that now Indian fans can sleep peacefully.

However, the Indian fans were not in a good mood and later accused Futsi of stealing.