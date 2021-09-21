Apple iPhone 13 review: Most incremental upgrade ever

The truth is that smartphones peaked a few years back.

After so much progress, miniature computers have reached incredible speeds, their screens have gotten bigger and brighter, and their cameras produce images that make amateur photographers look like magicians.

The problem with so much great innovation is that upgrades are now so iterative that it’s hard to know what to write about each year. This is especially the case with Apple’s iPhone 13, which may be the most incremental update to the iPhone yet.

The latest iPhones are just 10 percent faster than last year’s models. (For reference, in 2015, the iPhone 6S was over 70 percent faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 6) Its most attractive new feature, a higher screen “refresh rate” on the $1,000-plus model, was the speed when opening. Makes it easy to scroll through apps and text – hardly a game changer.

The pace of innovation in smartphone cameras also seems to be slowing down. Apple executives described the iPhone 13 cameras as “dramatically more powerful” and the “most advanced” of the iPhone, mainly because they can capture more light and reduce noise. But in my tests, the improvements were minor.