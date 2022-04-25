Apple Iphone 14 Launch Date Expected Price Features, Specifications: Know about iphone 14 launch date, model, design and features- From launch date to design and features, know everything about this flagship series

In India, there has been a craze among the people regarding the Apple iPhone, the recently launched iPhone 13 has made its mark in the market. Now in view of this, the company is thinking of launching the next generation iPhone 14 this year. This next generation iPhone of Apple can be introduced in September this year.

At the same time, due to the leaked pictures and features, many information about the iPhone 14 has come to the fore. Apart from being an upgrade device to the iPhone 13, it can come with many important changes. Let us know the complete details about the iPhone 14 from design to features.

iPhone 14 will come in four models

The iPhone 14 may come with four of its models. Out of which two will be sold at the high end and two at the lower end. At the same time, Nikkei Asian and Bloomberg reports have claimed that the mini version of the iPhone 14 will not be introduced. There is no exact information about which, but it may happen that this has been done due to not selling much of the iPhone 13 mini. The company can launch the iPhone 14 Max, which will come with a 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 14- 6.1 Inch Display

iPhone 14 Max – 6.7 Inch Display

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1 Inch Display

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7 Inch Display

Punch-hole display in all iPhone 14 models

The company can offer a hole-and-pill-shaped display in all models of the iPhone 14. This is the first time that Apple will introduce a punch-hole-shaped notch on the iPhone 14. Having a hole-punch can give a bigger display, as well as have space for the camera.

48MP camera sensor

According to the viral indications, a 48-megapixel camera can be given in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera can also be given in it.

Could be A16 chip

Viral information also suggests that all iPhone 14 series will be upgraded to the A16 chip. The A15 chipset has been given in the current iPhone device. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in March that the A16 will only appear on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the 14 and 14 Max will have the A15.