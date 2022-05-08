Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price Leaked specks also revealed reportedly – Revealed! Apple iPhone 14 Pro price and specifications leaked months before launch

There are still several months left for the launch of Apple’s new iPhones, but news related to the Apple iPhone 14 Series is continuously coming out. The price and specifications of Apple’s next premium smartphone series, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, have been leaked. Even before this, information related to the display, design, camera and storage of the upcoming Apple series was revealed. Earlier there were reports that the next iPhone 14 series will have a mini phone like the iPhone 14 Max smartphone.

iPhone 14 Max

A Twitter user @Shadow_Leak has shared a detailed list of specifications of the iPhone 14 Max. According to this, the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen. The screen density will be 458 ppi and the refresh rate will be 90 Hz. According to this leak, the phone can have A15 Bionic chipset, 6 GB RAM. Apart from this, the handset can be brought with 128 GB and 256 GB storage.

According to the leak, two rear sensors of 12 megapixels can be given in the iPhone 14 Max. The phone can have Face ID and Notch display. Talking about the price, the variant with 128 GB storage can be launched for US $ 899 (about Rs 69,000).

iPhone 14 Pro

The same Twitter user has also shared information about the specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.06-inch flexible OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 460 PPI. The Pro model can be launched with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage. The handset can have 48 megapixel primary and two 12 megapixel cameras.

Talking about the price, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of iPhone 14 Pro will be US $ 1099 (about Rs 84,500).

Talk about these prices and specifications of the iPhone 14 series are based on leaks and so far Apple has not shared any official information related to this series.