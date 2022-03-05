Apple iPhone is getting 24% discount on this model, you can buy it for 15 thousand rupees, know how?

Along with 24 percent discount on e-commerce company Flipkart, you can buy this device with additional discount offers of 15 thousand. Apart from this, you can also get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on iPhone 11.

The popularity of Apple iPhone in India has increased very rapidly in the last few years. For which the event has been organized by Apple on March 8. In this, iPhone SE 3 and MacBook can be launched on this date. On the other hand, there is a huge discount on the iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Discount

The red color variant of Apple iPhone SE with 64GB variant is currently being discounted by 24 percent on Flipkart, after which the price of this iPhone goes up to Rs 30,299. There is a discount of Rs 9,601 on this. At the same time, smartphone exchange offers on this phone are worth Rs 14,800. That is, if you use the exchange offer, then you will get the iPhone SE for Rs 15,999.

Apart from this, you can use Axis Bank’s credit card with 5 percent discount on this iPhone. Apart from this, you will also get a cashback of Rs 50 on ordering from Paytm. Hotstar subscription is also being given free on this. Whereas 25 percent off will also be given on FarmEasy. Apart from this, 201 bitcoins are also available.

what offers on iphone 11

Flipkart and Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 49,900, which is the new price of a two-year-old iPhone. However, you can get it with a discount of Rs 4,000. You can use a credit card from any bank on this. If you have SBI Credit Card, ICICI Bank Credit Card and Kotak Bank Credit Card, then you will get flat Rs.4,000 off on iPhone 11.