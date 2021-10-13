Apple iPhone SE 3 can be launched in India soon with 5G support, know what will be special

Apple may soon launch the update series of iPhone SE. As per reports, Apple is planning to launch an updated version of its affordable iPhone SE, however, there may not be any specific change in the design of the smartphone. Earlier, concept renders of this variant of iPhone SE were leaked online. Its special thing is that the iPhone SE was first seen in colors like orange, green and blue and there were minor changes in the camera.

According to Japanese tipster Macotakara, Apple is about to launch a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity and powerful internals. It has been learned in this report that Apple will use the A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone SE. The special thing is that the A15 chipset has also been used in the iPhone 13 series. The phone to be launched can have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem. The phone will come with physical SIM with eSIM support.

The iPhone SE 3 will reportedly feature the same 4.7-inch display as its predecessor. The display will come with thick bezels around the corners and thick bottom and top. Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation may also have Touch ID and Home button.

Apple is expected to introduce a new set of colors with the iPhone SE, just as it did with the iPhone 5c. It can come in playful colors like orange, blue and green. The iPhone SE can get all of these.

Apple first launched the iPhone SE in 2020. The smartphone is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that was used in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Now the price of this smartphone has gone up to Rs 30,199. The smartphone has been introduced in Red, White and Black colours.