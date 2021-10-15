Apple iPhone SE is getting a discount of Rs 10,990, but buy iPhone 12 Mini, it will be better
When it comes to iPhone SE vs iPhone 12 Mini comparison, here's what you should consider. You must read this trillion before buying any Apple phone.
Along with the iPhone SE, Flipkart is also going to bring the iPhone 12 mini on sale with a discounted price during the Big Billion Days sale. As the first “mini-branded” iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini has a lot to offer. No compromise has been made on the special features of the iPhone. But if you compare the iPhone SE next to it, then it looks like an old model. So, you must think before spending money on iPhone.
iPhone SE vs iPhone 12 Mini Price Difference
The iPhone SE is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs 25,999 for the base version with 64GB of storage. The 128GB variant now costs Rs 30,999 while the 256GB variant costs Rs 40,999. Flipkart is currently offering all three color variants for sale. If you have an old phone for exchange, you can get a discount of up to Rs 15,000. We tried to find the exchange price for the old iPhone XR and it reduced the price to Rs 10,999. In addition, there is another Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card transactions, while ICICI debit card users will get Rs 1,000 off.
iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone SE
The price of the iPhone 12 mini is still a mystery, but rumors suggest that the base 64GB variant has a starting price of Rs 40,000. The current non-offer price is Rs 56,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 61,999 for the 128GB variant.
5 reasons why the iPhone 12 Mini is better
- The iPhone SE has a very small 4.7-inch LCD Retina display with large bezels. The iPhone 12 Mini has a more modern 5.4-inch display with a Super Retina XDR OLED panel and support for Dolby Vision. Whether browsing social media or watching YouTube, the larger iPhone 12 Mini’s display is more practical.
- The battery life of the iPhone SE is poor, the phone hardly lasts for a day. The iPhone SE may have to be charged twice a day. The iPhone 12 mini is comparatively better, so you can easily make it through the day.
- The iPhone SE has got an older 12MP camera than the iPhone 8 and seems to struggle in slightly harsh light. The iPhone 12 Mini features a dual 12MP camera setup with a dedicated ultrawide camera and a proper Night Mode for taking great pictures in challenging light. The Mini can also record video in Dolby Vision format, something the iPhone SE can’t.
- The iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G networks and with at least five years of iOS updates expected, it’s a more future-proof device. The iPhone SE supports only 4G and is likely to get an iOS update for less than the iPhone 12 Mini. Furthermore, the iPhone SE lacks the UWB chip and MagSafe charging from the iPhone 12 Mini.
- Most importantly, if you want a compact iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini is Apple’s smallest phone. Yes, the iPhone 12 Mini is smaller than the iPhone SE despite having a bigger display, FaceID system, bigger battery and two cameras. Buying a compact phone doesn’t mean you have to compromise on the basics, which is what the iPhone SE does.
