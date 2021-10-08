Apple is appealing to Epic Games, what it originally called a ‘great win’

Apple has filed to appeal the ruling in its major trial against Epic. While Apple largely won that case (the company called the ruling a “great victory”) Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled in Apple’s favor in nine of the ten claims Epic brought against the company, It lost on an important point: The judge found that Apple violated California’s anti-steering rules, and demanded that Apple let developers link to external payment systems. That policy may have taken over in December, but it could be extended beyond that – and that seems to be the case.

Apple is also asking the company to hold off on implementing the new anti-steering rules, arguing that it will “allow Apple to protect consumers and protect its platform, while the company complicates and works through rapidly evolving legal, technical and economic issues,” and the company’s arguments are quite revealing if we are reading the document correctly.

For example, Apple claims that the new anti-steering rule is unnecessary because the company had already agreed to remove the offending section of its App Store guidelines. cameron vs apple Settlement, but this is news to us: At the time, Apple only agreed to “clarify” that app developers were allowed to communicate with consenting customers, not link to external payment systems. Apple didn’t say anything about removing a portion of its App Store guidelines altogether. Apple simply added the line “Developers may send communications about purchase methods other than in-app purchases to their user base outside the app.”

It is important to note that Apple has only filed for appeal; We don’t know whether the court will grant the appeal – and the adjournment – yet. When the ruling originally went in September, Apple said at the time that it had not decided whether to appeal.

We are updating this post along with other things we learn from the appeal request.

To develop…