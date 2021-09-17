Apple keeps prices stable for iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a range of new hardware offerings — including an update for its flagship iPhone — improvements over previous models. But one metric remained mostly the same: price.

The new iPhone 13 will cost the same $800 as last year’s iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 Mini will cost the same $700 as last year. The more expensive models of the new phones, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, will cost you $1,000 and $1,100 respectively, the same as last year’s premium versions.

Apple has increased the prices of its phones over the years, sometimes with the hikes irritating consumers. For example, in 2018 sales of the more expensive iPhone X models starting at $1,000 were slower than expected, prompting Apple to lower revenue estimates and cut prices in China.

The company responded in 2019 with a cheaper offering: $700 for the iPhone 11, down from $750 for the comparable iPhone XR last year. And last spring, it unveiled a new budget iPhone SE for $400. Some analysts thought the strategy might be smart during the pandemic, as people tried to save money.