Apple made strong profits in India, market share increased with 212 percent growth in one year

Apple was the largest growing brand in India with a year-on-year growth of 212 per cent in the September 2021 quarter. It had the highest share of 44 per cent in the premium smartphone market (above Rs 30,000).

Apple earned about a third of its revenue from emerging markets in FY21. Apple’s business has doubled in India and Vietnam. The company’s CEO Tim Cook gave this information. The company generated revenue of $83.4 billion, a 29 percent year-on-year increase in the fourth quarter ended September 25, 2021. Its net income for the quarter was $ 20.55 billion, compared to $ 12.67 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s total net sales for the fiscal year ended September 2021 stood at $365.8 billion. “We set quarterly records across geographies with strong double-digit growth across all regions,” Cook said. During FY21, we generated nearly one-third of our revenue from emerging markets and doubled our business in India and Vietnam.

Read also: Want to get a new phone for Diwali? These five models can be the best option in the premium segment, know the details

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple was the largest growing brand in India in the September 2021 quarter with a year-on-year growth of 212 percent. It had the highest share of 44 per cent in the premium smartphone market (above Rs 30,000). It is worth noting that this year Apple has also launched the iPhone 13. Along with this, the company has also launched new Applewatch, iPad and many new services.

Products launched by the company this year

April 2021 – M1 iPad Pro

April 2021 – M1 iMac

April 2021 – Airtag

April 2021 – Apple TV 4K

April 2021 – Podcast Subscription

May 2021 – Apple Music

July 2021 – MagSafe battery pack

September 2021 – iPhone 13

September 2021 – iPhone 13 Pro

September 2021 – iPad mini 6

September 2021 – iPad

September 2021 – Apple Watch Series 7

September 2021 – iOS 15

September 2021 – iPadOS 15

September 2021 – watchOS 8

September 2021 – tvOS 15

October 2021 – AirPods 3

October 2021 – 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro