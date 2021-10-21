Apple Polishing Cloth selling at a price under which dozens of Touch Screen Mobile phones are available in mkt

Apple also launched a screen dust-cleaning cloth this week with the MacBook Pro and AirPods 3. For the price it has been kept in India, many touchscreen phones will be available in the market.

Apple is known for making expensive smartphones and devices. The company has also launched some expensive products this week. These also include MacBook Pro from two to two and a half lakhs. Although the most headlines are gathering Apple’s Polishing Cloth to clean the dust from the screen. Its price is as much as many touchscreen mobiles are available in the market.

This Apple cloth is also available on EMI

On the website of Apple India, the price of this screen cleaning cloth is stated to be Rs 1,900. The company is also giving the option of EMI for this. You can buy this cloth on EMI by spending Rs 224 per month. The company has named it Polishing Cloth. According to the listing of the website, the demand for this cloth exceeds the supply, due to which its delivery may take up to a month. The company says that this cloth made from special nonabrasive material is also compatible for 2012 iPhone 6 and Mac devices.

Many touchscreen phones available at such a price

There are dozens of touchscreen mobile phones available offline and online in the market under Rs.2000. Dozens of touchscreen phones like HPL Mega A35, Datawind PocketSurfer, Ziox Astra Zoom, Karbonn K60, Swipe Connect 3, Vox Mobile 507 Plus are available in the market under Rs.2000. Talking about screen cleaning clothes, such clothes are available for Rs 150 to 200 on Flipkart, Amazon etc.

History of expensive products

Talking about Apple, the company has a long history of launching expensive products. Apple’s iPhone is the first smartphone to cross the $1000 price mark. Despite the high price, the popularity of Apple’s iPhone has continued to grow. This can be gauged from the fact that on the first day of the festive season sale, more than two lakh units of iPhone 12 were sold on Flipkart alone. A report has estimated sales of more than two million iPhones in the September quarter. Earlier, Apple had set a record of selling 17 lakh iPhones in the December 2020 quarter.

This is the price of MacBook Pro and Airpods 3

Talking about the product launched earlier this week, the MacBook Pro is the most expensive. The 14-inch variant of the MacBook Pro is selling for Rs 1.94 lakh. Its 16 inch variant costs Rs 2.39 lakh. Similarly, the price of the new AirPods 3 in India is Rs 18,500.