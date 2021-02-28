Apple Releases New Security Update For iPhone, iPad And Other Devices – iPhone and iPad will not be able to be hacked, Apple releases new update

After installing this update, the data of iPhone, iMac, iPad will be more secure than before and it will be very difficult to hack.

New Delhi. Apple has released a new security update to keep all its devices safe. After installing this update, the data of iPhone, iMac, iPad will be more secure than before and it will be very difficult to hack. Apple has released this security update in view of the spying being done through Pegasus software.

The company said that iOS 14.7.1 and iPad OS 14.7.1 for iPad users and Mac OS Big Sure 11.5.1 update has been released for MacBook users. This update will fix any bug that occurred on iPhone, iPad and Mac after installing.

What is the update for which device?

The tech company has updated iOS 14.7.1, iPad OS 14.7.1, iPhone 6s and later iPhone models, all models of iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and all subsequent models iPad 5th generation and all models above, iPad The update has been rolled out for Mini 4 and all models, 7th generation iPad Touch models.

Install updates like this

To update a MacBook, go to the Settings menu and click Software Update in System Preferences. Apart from this, the update can also be installed from the App Store. For iPhone and iPad user devices, go to Settings and click General. Then click on Software Update. This will install the new security update on your Apple device.

It is noteworthy that while the issue of spying on parliamentarians and officials through Pegasus spyware is hot in the Indian Parliament, incidents of hacking of Android and iPhone are also increasing across the world. To deal with these incidents of hacking and spyware, Google and Apple keep releasing security updates from time to time, which reduce the risk of hacking by fixing any bug that comes to the device.