Apple removes Apple Watch Series 6 from its official lineup

The Apple Watch Series 7 is finally available for pre-order, almost a month after Apple announced the new smartwatch. But the launch of the Series 7 also removes the Series 6 from the company’s official Apple Watch lineup.

If you’re looking to buy a brand new Apple Watch from Apple, you now only have three options: the Series 7, starting at $399; Still very good SE, which was introduced last year and starts at $279; and the year-old Series 3, which starts at $199.

There are still a few ways to get the Series 6, and considering how many features are shared between the Series 7 and Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if you’re looking for some want to save money. For example, there are three different Series 6 models for sale right now in Apple’s Refurbished Store, and Amazon is currently offering several refurbished Series 6 watches at a discount.