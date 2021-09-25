Apple reportedly told a TV and movie workers union that its TV Plus has less than 20 million subscriptions

CNBC reported that Apple told the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) that its Apple TV Plus streaming platform had fewer than 20 million subscribers, which allowed IATSE workers to pay lower rates than the larger streaming platform .

Apple has never publicly released subscriber numbers for its streaming network, which launched in November of 2019. But Apple TV Plus has fewer original shows than larger, more established streaming rivals like Netflix, which said it had 209 million subscribers in August.

According to a press release posted by IATSE on Tuesday, “Those working on some ‘new media’ streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or traditionally Released is more than a blockbuster.” The release didn’t mention any streaming platform by name, but a spokesperson told CNBC that Apple claimed less than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada as of July 1.

The union is preparing for a possible strike after talks with production companies stalled, with the release saying that “the explosion of streaming combined with the pandemic has exacerbated working conditions and the 60,000 screens covered by these contracts.” has brought the workers behind K. to a breaking point.”

The roster of Apple TV Plus has several big-budget shows, including the morning show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and ted lasso, its surprising hit comedy is about an American coaching an English football club. ted lasso Last week there was a big showing at the Emmys, the award for Outstanding Comedy, Lead Actor in a Comedy for star Jason Sudeikis, and supporting acting awards for Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham.

the morning show It reportedly costs Apple $15 million per episode, and several ted lassoThe writers and stars of the show have reportedly negotiated more lucrative contracts for the show’s third season. Apple said in July that it had a net profit of $21.7 billion on revenue of $81.43 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Apple and IATSE did not immediately respond to requests for comment ledge on Saturday. An Apple spokesperson told CNBC that it pays rates comparable to those of the major streaming services.