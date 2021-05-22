Apple says HomePod and HomePod Mini will support lossless audio after future update



In a brand new support doc on its web site, Apple dives a little bit deeper into the main points across the upcoming launch of lossless audio on Apple Music.

Apple now says that each the HomePod and HomePod Mini will support lossless audio after a future software program update. That’ll be excellent news to individuals who’ve invested in a single or a pair of Apple’s sensible audio system. Two HomePods grouped in stereo taking part in a lossless supply? Yeah, that’s going to sound great. Apple isn’t but giving any timetable for when this software program update will be launched, nonetheless.

The doc additionally clarifies that the Apple TV 4K will solely support commonplace lossless audio when the ALAC information turn into obtainable in June. Apple has stated that normally, the “Hello-Res Lossless” tier will require exterior units like a USB DAC.

Apple makes use of the doc to tout its “dedication” to offering clients with the very best listening expertise. It talks up each AAC — claiming that the format has turn into “just about indistinguishable from the unique studio recording” as encoding strategies have developed — and its Apple Digital Masters initiative. I proceed to assume that Apple is far more enthusiastic about spatial audio and Dolby Atmos mixes coming to Apple Music than something to do with lossless itself.

The doc additionally reiterates what Apple advised GadgetClock earlier this week regarding the AirPods Max: when listening to audio by way of the Lightning-to-3.5mm cable, the corporate says it’ll sound incredible, nevertheless it gained’t technically be “lossless” on account of an analog to digital conversion that happens within the cable. Apple once more confirms that lossless high quality will be unique to Apple Music:

Can I redownload my iTunes purchases in lossless? In the event you subscribe to Apple Music, you may redownload music in lossless solely from the Apple Music catalog.

The easy reply to the query as written can be a flat “no,” however clearly Apple desires to nudge individuals in the direction of its subscription service. Apple Music will supply over 20 million songs in lossless high quality at launch in June, and that whole will attain over 75 million by the tip of 2021.