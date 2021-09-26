Apple says it will fix the issue with the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature on the iPhone 13

Apple says it has identified an issue where the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature may not work with its new iPhone 13 devices. A new note on its support page describes the problem:

If you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you may not be able to set up unlock with Apple Watch, you may see “Unable to communicate with Apple Watch”.

On Friday, users on the r/AppleWatch Reddit board began reporting that they were seeing the issue, and some said they were able to use the Watch Unlock feature with other iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 Max.

Apple introduced the ability to unlock an iPhone using Face ID with a paired Apple Watch earlier this year with the release of iOS 14.5. This comes in handy during a pandemic where face masks are recommended in many public places, making it difficult for Face ID to recognize you. This feature works on the iPhone X and above, and requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to be turned on for both the iPhone and the Watch. The Watch must have wrist detection turned on and passcode-protected, and it must be on your wrist and unlocked for the feature to work.

Apple didn’t specify what the issue is with the iPhone 13 devices, just that it “will be fixed in an upcoming software update,” but not when to expect the update. The support page note recommends turning off the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature and using your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13 while still being masked in the interim.