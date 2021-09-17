Apple security update closes spyware flaw in iPhone, Mac and iWatches

The union did not disclose how it obtained the list, and it was unclear whether the list was aspirational or whether people were actually targeted with NSO spyware.

Let us help you secure your digital life

Among those listed were Azam Ahmed, who was the Mexico City bureau chief for The Times and who has reported extensively on corruption, violence and surveillance in Latin America, including the NSO; and Ben Hubbard, bureau chief for The Times in Beirut, Lebanon, which has investigated rights abuses and corruption in Saudi Arabia and authored a recent biography of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It also included 14 heads of state including French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saad-Edin El Othmani, who was most recently Prime Minister. Morocco, and the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

NSO Group co-founder Shalev Hulio vehemently denied the list’s accuracy, telling The Times, “It’s like opening the white pages, picking 50,000 numbers and drawing some conclusions from it.”

This year has set a record for the discovery of so-called zero days, covert software flaws such as the one NSO used to install its spyware. This year, Chinese hackers were caught using Zero Days in Microsoft Exchange to steal emails and plant ransomware. In July, ransomware criminals used a zero day in software sold by tech company Kasia to bring down the networks of nearly 1,000 companies.

The spyware industry has been a black box for years. The sale of spyware is locked in non-disclosure agreements and is often included in classified programs with limited, if any.

NSO’s customers previously infected their targets using text messages that prompted victims to click on links. Those links made it possible for journalists and researchers to investigate the possible presence of spyware in organizations such as Citizen Lab. But NSO’s new zero-click approach makes detecting spyware by journalists and cyber security researchers very difficult.