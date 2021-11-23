Apple #Sues #Israeli #Spyware #Maker #NSO #Group

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance company, which dealt another blow to troubled firms and the unregulated spyware industry.

The lawsuit is the second of its kind – Facebook filed a lawsuit against NSO Group in 2019 for targeting its WhatsApp users – and represents another consequential move by a private company to curb aggressive spyware by the government and companies providing their intelligence tools.

Apple, for the first time, seeks to hold NSO accountable for what Apple says is surveillance and targeting of users. Apple also wants to permanently bar NSO from using any Apple software, services or equipment, which could make the company’s Pegasus spyware product useless, as their main business is to give NSO’s government clients full access to the target iPhone or Android smartphone.

Apple Corps has demanded unspecified compensation for the time and expense involved in arguing that NSO’s products were misused. Apple said it would donate the proceeds to those who exposed the spyware.