Apple takes on the BBC with Prehistoric Planet with help from David Attenborough and Jon Favreau



In addition to increasing its vary of films, with Argylle and Spirited, two real blockbusters due later in the 12 months, and persevering with to pump out high-quality drama like The Essex Serpent, Gradual Horses and Severance, Apple can also be pushing Apple TV Plus into new areas.

In the US, it should quickly have reside baseball on Friday nights, and now has its sights set on profitable over households with some actual huge beasts. The largest beasts to ever stroll the earth in truth.

Prehistoric Planet, a five-episode run of documentaries, begins on Monday (Could 23) and will exit each evening for every week, with the closing instalment hitting companies on Friday (Could 27). It’s a massively bold providing that seeks to hit the identical requirements as the BBC’s beloved vary of nature documentaries, Dynasties and Planet Earth – full with a voiceover from Sir David Attenborough and a rating from Hans Zimmer.

The collection follows the construction laid down by the BBC with Planet Earth in that viewers will likely be taken to a unique habitat in every episode, starting with Coasts. The present will then cycle via Deserts, Freshwater, Ice Worlds and Forests, all depicted in beautiful element, 66 million years in the past.

An Edmontosaurus and her child combat to outlive in Apple TV Plus’ Prehistoric Planet (Picture credit score: Apple TV+ )

There are some breathtaking moments, together with a combat between two huge mosasaurs, the large sea-dwelling dinosaurs, as they battle to be the alpha of their pack, and a surprisingly touching sequence the place we see two T-Rex start a mating courtship by rubbing their faces. It seems that the strategy to the coronary heart of certainly one of the largest, baddest beasts the earth has ever seen is thru rubbing its cheek, who knew?

That’s only a fraction of the world explored on the collection, which doesn’t solely absorb dinosaurs, however a complete vary of animals who lived at the moment. Although, as you’d anticipate, the dinosaurs are the essential attraction.

The ambition for government producer Mike Gunton – the first Artistic Director of the BBC Pure Historical past Unit and a person whose affiliation with Attenborough goes again to 1987 – has been long-held. He tells GadgetClock: “Virtually precisely 10 years in the past I used to be stood on a mountainside with David doing the introduction to Africa, and in the opening traces David says “Nowhere on planet Earth does wildlife put on a larger present.” As he was doing that, I used to be considering: has that at all times been true? Was there ever a time when wildlife perhaps did put on a larger present? And I assumed: there may be! It was the time of the dinosaurs. So may you are taking all people on that mountainside – all the crew, all that equipment, all that experience, and Sir David Attenborough – put them in a time machine, fly them again 66 million years in the past and successfully make a wildlife collection in that point. And in order that was the concept. Planet Earth, 66 million years in the past.”

And that’s what they’ve executed. Prehistoric Planet is an unlimited, jaw-dropping spectacle that covers all points of life on Earth 66 million years in the past. No expense has been spared, with the entire of the BBC Pure Historical past Unit concerned in addition to a crew of advisors and consultants who’re the world specialists on dinosaurs.

Two tyrannosaurus rex grow to be acquainted in Apple TV Plus’ Prehistoric Planet (Picture credit score: Apple TV+ )

To drag this off, Gunton and Tim Walker, showrunner on Prehistoric Planet, wanted severe assets, which is the place Apple and its deep, deep pockets is available in. Throughout varied conversations, neither Gunton nor Walker go as far to say that this might have proved too costly for the BBC, however they do admit that extraordinary assets had been required.

“The backing from Apple was essential”, Gunton says, “I’ve spoken to numerous folks about whether or not this is perhaps widespread and I knew you want a daring dedication, and it was the boldness of Jay Hunt (Artistic Director, Worldwide Video, Europe for Apple, former Chief Artistic Officer for Channel 4), to say sure. No one had executed this earlier than, not on this scale.”

Gunton, Walker and their crew had one other drawback. Not like Dynasties or Planet Earth, the place the lives of nature’s biggest beasts are painstakingly documented over months of statement, dinosaurs aren’t round anymore to be documented. To carry them to life they’d want help. Enter a Hollywood heavyweight. Jon Favreau, a person with $4.3 billion in field workplace receipts to his title and, after his work on The Jungle Ebook and The Lion King, somebody proper at the chopping fringe of CGI when it got here to capturing animal conduct. Favreau is an government producer on the collection however has been a essential a part of bringing the journey to life.

Although, as Gunton says of the man in charge of Disney Plus’ flagship Star Wars choices like The Mandalorian, the entire factor started in a really low-key method. “Jon had been speaking to a few of the folks in Apple’s LA workplace and he was displaying all of them the CGI he’d been working on and they stated, ‘There are these folks in the UK who’ve received this challenge effervescent away, you need to meet up.’ He came visiting to do promotion for The Lion King and we met in Jay’s workplace. He received out his iPad and began displaying the lion conduct he was working on. Then he began recounting to me all of our exhibits and how he’d used it to make the movie. It shortly grew to become very clear that this was the excellent marriage of all the pure historical past and scientific experience and computer-generated storytelling, with anyone who actually knew find out how to marshall these assets. The Lion King turned out to be a variety of analysis and improvement for us.”

Jon Favreau’s groundbreaking CGI on the 2019 remake of The Lion King (Picture credit score: Disney)

Favreau’s experience and entry to the crew he’d labored with on The Lion King, most of whom had been primarily based at London VFX home MPC, proved invaluable, as Walker says, “We’ve talked rather a lot about taking a time machine again to the dinosaurs with Prehistoric Planet. Jon held the keys to that point machine. It gave us entry to Oscar-winning animation supervisors.”

Having a massively profitable Hollywood administrators on board will need to have loosened Apple’s purse strings that bit extra too. Gunton says, “90% of what he’s dropped at the challenge has been his inventive thoughts and editorial management. Its been that sort of relationship with him”, however agrees, “There’s little question it raises its profile, having certainly one of the most profitable administrators in Hollywood and the guru in CGI was solely ever going to be a boon for the collection.”

The manufacturing course of on Prehistoric Planet has been prolonged, over three and a half years in all. A big a part of that is because of the producers’ determination to make use of real-world backdrops with the computer-generated creatures positioned in afterwards. The crew was despatched throughout the world to seize footage, going in every single place from Iceland to Namibia to seek out backdrops that intently resembled the world because it was 66 million years in the past.

Easy query, couldn’t which were executed on a pc display in London? For Gunton, the limitations of a bodily shoot are essential to ensure the entire factor doesn’t stray away from what a wildlife documentary is: “In the CG world you’ll be able to put a digicam anyplace, so you could have to withstand the temptation to place the digicam anyplace since you could not for those who had been filming it for actual. You’ll be able to by no means ask the digicam particular person to go and stand in entrance of a T. rex ‘trigger he would eat them! That rigor – virtually intentionally making it onerous for ourselves – has been a extremely essential a part of this as a result of it does reinforce and replicate what we attempt to do when making a wildlife movie. If there’s one factor I’ve realized from doing this, you’ll be able to by no means write as dramatic a script as Mom Nature can ship.”

Child Triceratops climbs a tree in Apple TV Plus’ Prehistoric Planet (Picture credit score: Apple TV+ )

Apple’s hope, and the hope of the filmmakers, is to discover a crossover hit, one which resonates all through the world, no matter the place or how outdated the viewer is, a formulation Gunton hit on with Planet Earth, “That’s the mannequin” he says, “The explanation that’s so terribly profitable is that it appeals to completely all people, whether or not you converse Serbo-Croat or Hindu, whether or not you’re 90 or 9, and we wished to duplicate that.”

Walker is eager to emphasize that whereas this can be a present for everybody, nature’s brutality remains to be displayed, including: “We don’t draw back from portraying the pure world and it’s a difficult place for any animal. We present loss of life, delivery, love and what it means to be a predator.”

The pair’s affiliation with Sir David Attenborough, the don of all documentaries, goes again a good distance, however how did they persuade him to come back onboard for this collection, which was one thing of a step into the unknown?

Apparently, it was a straightforward promote. “I’d by no means seen him extra enthusiastic than I’ve executed working on this”, Walker says, “We’ve been doing his periods over Zoom due to Covid and he’s been so energetic. He’s seen just about every little thing there may be to see in the pure world and his enthusiasm for this challenge has been fairly exceptional. Recording the voiceover, each session is spine-tingling, he’s the world’s biggest storyteller.”

Gunton agrees: “He works with such depth and he’s such a one-take man. You return and decide up the odd factor, however he’s such a virtuoso, we work so quick. His voice is that final piece of the puzzle each time.”

Two tyrannosaurus rex take a swim in Apple TV Plus’ Prehistoric Planet (Picture credit score: Apple TV+ )

Prehistoric Planet is an enormous endeavor and the fruits of an enormous quantity of labor, and it’s five-night occasion standing matches the invoice. The query is, is it a one-off? Or is Apple in the dinosaur enterprise for the lengthy haul?

Each Gunton and Walker are obsessed with the prospect of one other run, with Gunton saying: ““The range of dinosaurs is large and we’ve actually tried to point out that. As Dr. Darren Naish (paleontologist and the present’s lead scientific marketing consultant) says, “There’s a brand new dinosaur being found each week”. We’ve proven only a sliver. There’s 150 million years of dinosaurs stomping round and we might like to do extra.”

Prehistoric Planet” will debut on Apple TV Plus globally by way of a five-night premiere occasion from Could 23-27 – one episode per day.