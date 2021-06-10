Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited ten-episode science fiction drama sequence Invasion, from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Males movement images, Deadpool movement images, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters).

The persona-driven Apple Licensed sequence, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its world debut on Apple TV+ with the precept three episodes on 22 October, adopted by current episodes weekly, each Friday.

Design throughout a pair of continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion by way of completely completely different views throughout the world. The sequence stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Physique of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider).

Invasion is written and govt produced by Kinberg and Weil and govt produced by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Drop), who moreover directed a pair of episodes. Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They Uncover about Us) and Elisa Ellis help as govt producers alongside Andrew 1st Earl 1st earl baldwin of bewdley of Bewdley (The Outsider), who moreover writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) serves as govt producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Invasion premieres on Apple TV+ from 22 October.

