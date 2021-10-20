Apple unveils Apple Music Voice Plan built around AI Siri will cost 49 INR per month in India

Apple announced several products at the unreleased event. The Apple Music voice plan is also one of them. In India, this plan will be available at the rate of Rs 49 per month.

Apple, the company that makes expensive and luxury products, has made a special offer for the Indian user. The Apple Music Voice Plan for India was announced this week at the company’s ‘Unleashed event’ this year. Designed with Artificial Intelligence Siri in mind, this product is available at Rs 49 per month.

Here are the features of this cheap Apple product

The company claims that the subscriber will get nine crore songs and tens of thousands of playlists in this plan. Users can subscribe to this plan by giving voice commands to Siri. This plan can also be activated by signing in to the Apple Music app. Before paying for it, users can also try it without paying any money. Once the plan is subscribed, users can listen to the Apple Music collection across all their Siri devices. This plan can also be used on HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone and CarPlay.

Apart from India, it will also be available in these countries

This plan of the company will be available in 17 countries by the end of this year. Apart from India, Australia (Australia), Austria (Austria), Canada (Canada), China (China), France (France), Germany (Germany), Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Ireland (Ireland), Italy ), Japan (Japan), Mexico (Mexico), New Zealand (New Zealand), Spain (Spain), Taiwan (Taiwan), Britain (United Kingdom) and the United States (United States).

Will have to pay more money for premium plan

Apple has also offered some premium plans with this plan. There are separate plans to use premium features like music videos, lyrics, lossless audio etc. Apple Music’s individual plan with such premium service is Rs 99 per month. All these features are also available in the family plan, which is available at the rate of Rs 149 per month. In this plan, the service can be used on six accounts simultaneously.

Apple alone has half the market in the premium segment

India has emerged as one of the key markets for Apple in the last few years. This year, in the Festive Season Sale, Indian customers have made a fierce purchase of iPhone. On the very first day of the sale, more than one million iPhones of Apple were sold. In the premium smartphone segment, Apple has a 50 percent share in the Indian market. Apple has now started selling the Made in India iPhone as well.