Apple warns its users to immediately update their device

Apple has recently warned its users to update their iPhone, iPad or iMac devices immediately. Apple has called this a necessary step.

New Delhi. Apple is one of the largest tech companies in the world. There are smartphones, tablets, computers, smartwatches and many such gadgets that make up the Apple company. Apple devices have users all over the world. In such a situation, Apple tries to give maximum features to its users so that those users remain intact, as well as more people become its users by being influenced by Apple’s products. One of these features is ‘Safety and Security’. Apple takes full care of the safety and security of its users’ privacy and data. It is the endeavor of the company that its users do not face any kind of problem due to this.

But recently, due to the risk of a cyber attack, the data and privacy of Apple’s users are under threat. In such a situation, Apple has warned all its users to update their Apple devices, such as iPhone, iPad, iMac, to the latest software as soon as possible.

Reasons behind Apple’s warning

The reason behind Apple’s warning is cyber attack. This is called ‘zero-day exploit’. Due to this cyber attack, there is a risk of malware infection and even data theft of users.

Apple’s move against zero-day exploit

Apple has released iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 security software updates to keep its users safe from this cyber attack. These software update versions eliminate the risk of memory corruption.

Why security updates are important

Apple also said that this security update is necessary because the zero-day exploit has started being actively used. This increases the risk for the users. In such a situation, security updates are very important.

Simple Steps to Download and Install Security Updates

For iPhone and iPad users

First of all open the Settings of your Apple device.

Now click on General.

Then click on Software Update.

After that click on Download and Install.

Now the security update will be done on your iPhone and iPad.

For iMac users

First click on the Apples menu.

Now click on Select Preferences.

Then click on Software Update.

After that click on Update Now.

Your iMac will now have a security update.

