Apple Watch Series 7: How to Preorder

The new Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the iPhone 13, iPad, and iPad mini, but is the last device in Apple’s new lineup to launch. This new model sits atop Apple’s current lineup of smartwatches, which still include the SE and Series 3 lines rounding out. With a slightly revised design and a larger display, the Series 7 starts at $399 in either a 41mm (up from 40mm) configuration or a 45mm (up from 44mm) configuration—each with an optional cellular radio if you’re on service. want to pay for your carrier.

After Apple’s initial announcement that they were billed for release “later this fall,” we now know the new models are set for release on October 15th, and you can preorder them through Apple now. .

Note: We’ll update this post as more retailers open pre-order listings, as well as their direct links to Apple and final pricing for the full Series 7 range.

What’s new

The Apple Watch Series 7 prominently features that new, larger display that extends the screen closer to the edges for a more full-blooded aesthetic and reveals more actionable information at once. There’s a slight curve to its furthest edges, though Apple says the watch is more durable overall, thanks to a 50 percent thicker glass cover and IP6X rating for better dirt and sand resistance.

The new watch exclusive to the Series 7 promises to put to work that extra screen real estate, while the watch maintains a physical footprint that is close to that of its predecessor. Apple has also improved charging speeds, including a new USB-C wireless magnetic fast charger with the watch, which it claims will offer up to 33 percent faster charge.

On the software side, the Apple Watch Series 7 runs watchOS 8, supports a full swiping keyboard for text input, is compatible with the new Workout, and retains all the health-tracking features found on prior iterations : sleep tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and fall detection that now registers during workouts. There’s a lot to take advantage of if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch and you love the latest and greatest iteration of Apple.

The aluminum-adorned Series 7 watches come in midnight, Starlight, an updated blue, (PRODUCT) RED, and a new dark green color, so there’s a bit to choose from whether you’re going for a discreet, bold, or rugged look. are to see. Before we move on to the specific configurations, let’s break down all it has to offer here.

Apple Watch Series 7 Lineup Ideal configuration Colour cost pre order Ideal configuration Colour cost pre order Apple Watch Series 7 (Aluminum) 41mm, GPS midnight, starlight, blue, red, green $399 (confirmed) Apple Apple Watch Series 7 (Aluminum) 41 mm, cellular midnight, starlight, blue, red, green $499 (potential) Apple Apple Watch Series 7 (Aluminum) 45mm, GPS midnight, starlight, blue, red, green $429 (potential) Apple Apple Watch Series 7 (Aluminum) 45 mm, cellular midnight, starlight, blue, red, green $529 (potential) Apple

Apple Watch Series 7. how to preorder

With orders shipping October 15th, you can pre-order your favorite configuration directly from Apple right now. Apart from your preferred color, the main options for you are size and connectivity. The base Apple Watch Series 7 configuration is a 41mm, GPS-only model that retails for $399. If the Series 7 follows the same pricing convention as the Series 6, you should be able to snag the 41mm version with a cellular connection for $100 more. If you have a bigger wrist or prefer a bigger screen, the 45mm GPS-only model will run $429, while its cellular-equipped counterpart climbs to $529. We’ll confirm and update these Series 7 prices as soon as Apple announces pricing over the initial $399.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) The new base model Apple Watch Series 7 steps up to 41mm in size, with a familiar design and a larger display across the footprint. The Series 7 generation includes faster charging, IP6X dust rating for better durability, and an updated selection of colors.

How to Pre-Order Apple Watch Series 7 from Phone Carriers

Most of the major phone carriers in the United States will also offer the cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for preorder, which may help you make the choice of buying a smartwatch over an already existing monthly installment plan for your phone. We expect Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to all offer the Series 7 in each of their colors at the same starting price as Apple for its cellular models.

Apple has confirmed that you’ll get $100 back when you buy a cellular-equipped Apple Watch Series 7 from its own store and activate it on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint/T-Mobile.

More premium case options and custom configurators

Apple has also offered the latest top-end watches in additional case materials over the years. This generation is no different, with Apple confirming that the Series 7 is to be sold in stainless steel and titanium finishes, as well as band options from luxury fashion boutique Herms. The easiest way to preorder these is directly from Apple, as not all retailers sell more luxurious watches, and most people choose aluminum models, which offer similar functionality at a lower cost.

Apple Watch Studio, Apple’s own online boutique for creating the exact custom configuration of a customer-selected Apple Watch, returns for the Series 7. If you prefer the Apple Watch in a particular combination of size, finish, color and band, you can make your pick and pay the configured price directly from Apple. This is the only way to order one of the popular single loop straps with your Apple Watch, as those fixed-length straps are sold only through Apple.