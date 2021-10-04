Apple Watch Series 7 launches on October 15, pre-orders will start on October 8

Apple is opening pre-orders for its Apple Watch Series 7 on Friday, October 8th, with the devices set to ship on October 15th. Apple first revealed the Watch Series 7 at an event last month, but the company just said it would be available later this fall. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin now on Friday, October 8 at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET.

The Apple Watch Series 7 includes a display that goes virtually to the edge of the case, with more rounded corners and a softer design. The Series 7 now comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, up 1mm from the Series 6. The bezels around the display are just 1.7mm, and the always-on mode is 70 percent brighter than on the Series 6.

Apple has also created a number of new watchfaces to take advantage of the larger screen on the Apple Watch Series 7. An improved modular watchface lets you view activity ring details along with the regular complications found on regular modular watchfaces.

Screen size is really the big change over the Apple Watch Series 7, along with improvements like better outdoor cycling support in watchOS 8, fall support in workouts, and a few fitness plus upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be priced starting at $399 and will be sold alongside the Watch Series 3 for $199. The pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on October 8th and shipping of the device will begin on October 15th.