Apple Watch Series 7 leak hints at iPhone 12-like flat edges, new pastel green and light blue colour options and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Apple Watch Series 7 leak hints at iPhone 12-like flat edges, new pastel green and light blue colour options and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending Apple shall be introducing a new smartwatch this 12 months, which is almost certainly to be known as the Apple Watch Series 7. We have now seen a variety of rumours and leaks concerning the identical previously and the newest one throws light on its attainable design language. Right here’s the way it may appear like. As per common tipster Jon Prosser, the 2021 Apple Watch is predicted to come back with a significant design change and characteristic flat edges. This shall be just like the iPhone 12, the latest iPad Professional, and even the iMac. With this, Apple is almost certainly to unify the flat-side design for all its merchandise. (*7*)

The photographs recommend that the smartwatch’s show will stay the identical as the present Watch Series 6 with a square-shaped design. There shall be lesser bezels too.

Moreover, Prosser hints at new colourways for the upcoming Apple Watch. They might are available in new pastel green and light blue colors along with the black, silver, and pink options.

Once more, Apple may be extending its love for pastel shades to the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is on the market for the most recent iMac, iPad, and the iPhone 12.

As for particulars on the options and specs, nothing has been revealed. Though, previous rumours trace at the presence of higher well being monitoring options that can embrace the power to document the blood glucose degree, alcohol degree, and blood strain. If this occurs, it will likely be fairly a breakthrough for smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Series 7 may additionally include improved coronary heart charge, ECG, and SpO2 screens, higher battery life, improved efficiency, and extra. It’s anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 13 sequence in September this 12 months.