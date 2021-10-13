Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Booking: Fast Charging Support in Swimproof Watches, Know Price & Other Features Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Booking: Fast charging support in swim proof watches, Know Price and other Features – Apple Watch Series 7 Key pre-booking from today: Swimproof watches also have fast charging support, know the price and other features

American multinational technology company Apple Inc. (Apple Inc.)’s next generation Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order in India from Saturday (October 9, 2021). Customers will be able to pre-order the device online at 5:30 PM (Indian Time) at the Apple India Store as well as through Apple Authorized Stores.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an IP6x dust-resistant design, which houses a large display. The smartwatch has 41mm and 45mm size options. The special thing is that this watch is also swim-proof. Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with fast-charging support. The Apple Watch Series 7 features an Always-On Retina Display with 1.7mm thin bezels. This is an improvement over the previous generation watch model of the US-origin company. Apple Watch Series 7 comes with IP6X certification and WR50 rating for better water and dust resistance.

The watch is equipped with blood oxygen (SpO2) and electrical heart sensors to measure vitals. There’s also Watch OS 8 that brings features like a new mindfulness app to help users reduce their stress levels. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to deliver 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The device will be available in five new aluminum case finishes, namely – Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight and Red. Apart from this, the device will also come in stainless steel variants, which will be available in Gold, Graphite and Silver colors. There will also be an Apple Watch Edition available in Space Black Titanium and Titanium shades.

The pre-orders of this series will start from today, the sale of which will start from October 15. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts from ₹ 41,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular variant will start at Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm variant. The stainless steel versions with GPS + cellular connectivity are priced at Rs 69,900 for the 41mm size option and Rs 73,900 for the 45mm model.