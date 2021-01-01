Apple Watch Series 7 Price Say Paul Watch Series 7 has avoided delays in shipments expected to begin shipments in late September

If you are curious to note that shipments of Apple Pal Watch Series 7 and Apple Pal Watch Series 7 have been delayed and Apple Pal is expected to start shipments by the end of September. The wearables will be announced at the event event on September 14th. A few days ago, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported production delays, saying the event would be wearable but “model shipping will be delayed or reduced.” However, Ming-chi Kuo, chief analyst at TF Securities, says production issues have now been resolved and mass production is expected to begin by mid-September, with sales expected to begin later this month.

Kuo, Macromers, said in its latest investor note, “The production issue of the WatchPal Watch 7 is primarily related to the panel side. However, this has been resolved and mass production of panel modules is expected to begin in September.” It is claimed that the “dramatic” change in design of the Apple Paul Watch Series 7 went through more production than the previous model. The display is expected to have a flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.



Delays due to new and complex design

In addition, Kuo says the display uses a new contact design instead of the old cable design and will require a low injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) process for the first time. Apple Paul also takes OLED displays from new suppliers like LG Display, Young Poong and Jabeel. These suppliers, as well as new complex contact designs, are said to have contributed to the delay.

Shipments are expected to begin later this month

However, Kuo claims that Apple has solved the panel module reliability issues. “We expect Jabil to begin mass production of the Apple Watch 7 panel module in mid-September.” The shipment is expected to start by the end of this month, analysts said.

The Apple Paul Watch Series 8 will also be very special

In his investor’s note, Kuo also gave details about next year’s Apple Paul Watch Series 8. It is expected to offer new health management features, including wearable body temperature measurements. Body temperature is a necessary parameter to detect fever and thermometers are usually used for this purpose. Future airpods are also reported to come with health management functions. Kuo did not elaborate on what these alleged upcoming features might be. Kuo says Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision will be the “biggest beneficiary” of Apple Paul’s health management hardware products.

For now, all eyes are on Apple’s California streaming event on Tuesday, September 14th. The tech giant is reported to be launching the new iPhone 13 series, Apple Paul Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at a large event.