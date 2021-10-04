Apple will finally let you report App Store scams with the Report a Problem button

A month ago, we compiled a list of eight obvious things Apple has to prove to keep Apple Store users ahead of profits. Today I learned that the company has worked on at least one of these ideas: Apple will now let you report a scammy app directly from its listing in the App Store with a new and improved version of the “Report a Problem” button .

As Richard Mazkevich and scam hunters Costa Eleftherio Point at Twitter, the button not only has returned to individual app listings for the first time in years, it now includes a dedicated “Report a Scam or Fraud” option in the drop-down menu.

Until iOS 15, the only way to find this button was to scroll all the way to the bottom From the Apps or Games tab in the App Store, access the website where you’ll need to sign in again. You can then choose from “Report suspicious activity”, “Report a quality issue”, “Request a refund”. ” or “Find my content.” Neither option offered a clear way to report a scam, and “Report suspicious activity” would redirect you to Apple Support instead.

To add insult to injury, Apple will only let you report “a quality problem” if you’ve already paid the money (and thus fell for the scam).

But now, it seems that every free app with in-app-purchases offers a “report a problem” option. I checked some apps I never paid for (but could have) and they all displayed the button. You’ll still get to the website where you’ll need to sign in, but overall it feels like a step forward.

Is Apple Really Hiring Scam Investigators?

Of course, the big question is whether Apple will actually act on those reports. Another thing we pointed out last month is that Apple only has 500 human app reviewers – compared to 15,000 content moderators on Facebook, 20,000 at Google, and yes, 2,200 on Twitter (a company). Distant From the most valuable and profitable in the world).

Interestingly, there may be some movement on that front as well: Eleftherio told me that Apple began recruiting for the “ASI investigator” position on Sept. “ASI investigators are accountable for investigating fraudulent apps and trends, as well as the developers involved,” part of the job posting read.

Shame that job posting no longer exists; It has been taken down.

Perhaps, at the very least, Apple’s automated systems could use the new data to sound an alarm when a scam app exceeds a predefined limit.

Apple is certainly listening to the recent wave of anger around the App Store. In addition to a variety of minor forcible concessions in the wake of judicial and regulatory scrutiny, Apple has begun allowing users to review the company’s own app, which comes bundled with every iPhone. Apple Podcasts, Weather, and even the built in calculator app are all fair game for angry 1-star reviews. Immunity from user scrutiny may not be the most beneficial, which Apple has gotten in its App Store, but it’s good to see the company leveling the playing field even a little bit.

We have other suggestions for Apple’s App Store, and a brief history of the important policy changes that Apple has made over the years. Yes, we are tracking.