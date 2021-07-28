Apple will require masks for customers and employees in many U.S. stores.

Apple will begin requiring employees and customers to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in more than half of its stores in the United States, it said on Wednesday, a further sign that purchases in the country could soon look like the first days of the pandemic.

Apple said it chooses stores based on the rate of coronavirus cases in the region and that its policy follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After lifting mask requirements at U.S. stores earlier this year, Apple in recent weeks has started requiring store workers in some regions to wear masks again as coronavirus cases rise, fueled by the Delta variant. Now he has extended this requirement to customers in some places.

Apple continued to require masks in its stores in most locations outside of the United States, and that policy has not changed.