Apple’s apocalyptic movie Finch stars Tom Hanks, a robot and a really nice guy

Tom Hanks set to return to Apple TV Plus Bird, is the soon-to-be first feature film about a robotics engineer who survives in a new post-apocalyptic world with his four-legged companion Goodyear (and a robot).

the heart of BirdThe story centers on ‘Hanks’ determination to find a caretaker for Goodyear after his death. The science-fiction drama follows a solar flare that devastated life on Earth. Finch, the engineer, has survived a decade in an underground bunker in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where he lives with his dog Goodyear – a very nice boy and Finch’s only companion after the horrific incident.

In this underground workspace, Finch develops a robot, Jeff, with whom they will embark on a treacherous journey to safety to defeat a deadly storm. Along the way, they must navigate extreme weather events, brutal heat, UV radiation, and other unexpected challenges.

The movie comes as Apple ramps up its original film slate. Martin Scorsese flower moon killeraward winning drama coda, starring Mahershala Ali Swan song, and add A24 the tragedy of macbeth And the con There are only a few titles that are slated to be in service soon.

Apple is focusing on developing award-winning titles on churning out content on a budget, and Bird It is the second feature film starring Tom Hanks, the first to appear on the service since grizzly dog Last year from Sony. But to date, Apple’s original films haven’t had as much of a cultural impact as its critics enjoyed ted lasso, which garnered a record-breaking number of Emmy nominations this year for its first season comedy and eventually claimed seven awards, including its Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Of its total 35 Emmy nominations this year, Apple won a total of 11 Emmys across five titles on Sunday.

grizzly dog It was nominated for several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Sound. but Bird Will have a much broader appeal than a World War II drama. Apple has proven that it can win over warmth and fuzzy mass appeal. Perhaps Bird That will eventually help Apple TV Plus win the feature film award it’s gunning for.

Bird Will premiere on Friday, November 5 on Apple TV Plus.