Apple’s Bargain in China – Gadget Clock

Apple wouldn’t be the corporate it’s in the present day with out China. It’s the place Apple manufactures almost all of its merchandise and sells a lot of them.

However my colleagues have a disturbing new article about what Apple’s dependence on China prices the corporate and China’s residents. Studying it left me questioning whether or not it’s price it for Apple and different American firms to function in China if it means flouting their ideas.

Jack Nicas, one of many reporters for the article, spoke to me about their investigation into the compromises that Apple makes to remain in the nice graces of the Chinese language authorities.

Shira: It’s been clear for a very long time that Apple is obeying Chinese language legal guidelines in methods the corporate doesn’t love. What was new and notable out of your reporting?