Apple’s excellent AirPods Max are $80 off on Voot right now

There’s no way around it: AirPods Max aren’t cheap. For the money, though, Apple’s plush headphones offer an admirable set of features, including wonderfully effective noise cancellation, awesome sound quality, and foolproof controls, which are designed to make making even the smallest of adjustments easy. They also work with Apple’s Spatial Audio feature, which helps create surround effects and adds another level of immersion when watching content through Netflix, Disney Plus, and other supported streaming platforms.

Normally $550, you can pick them up at Woot in a multitude of colors for $470, one of their best prices, for the next two months or until supplies last. Just don’t expect much in the way of protection from the included carry case. read our review.

If you have a gaming keyboard that’s getting a little greedy with space on your desk, you might want to take a look at the Logitech G915 TKL. This slim, low-profile gaming keyboard is currently available on Amazon and Best Buy for $180, its lowest price ever. The keyboard omits the number pad to save desk space, but it retains all the features of the standard G915. Keys like the chiclet can be equipped with linear, tactile, or clicky switches, and – naturally – feature RGB backlighting. The G915 TKL can be operated wirelessly using Bluetooth, or with the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle, and can last up to 40 hours on a single charge at maximum brightness.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL This smaller version of the G915 uses a tenkeyless design, removing the number pad but retaining the same low-profile silhouette and wireless connectivity. The G915 TKL can be equipped with clicky, linear or tactile switches and features RGB backlighting.

The best Xbox controller you can buy is on sale today at Amazon and GameStop for the best price ever. Both retailers are selling the black version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $150, the best price ever. In our review, we praised the controller’s strong customizability, which includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, pedals for custom button mapping, and more. The controller also comes with tiny hair-trigger locks and offers USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, not to mention the charging dock and case. Whether you’re playing on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Windows 10 device, battery life is solid too; We managed to get around 40 hours out of the controller on a single charge.

On the TV front, Sony’s 65-inch A80J OLED is now selling at the lowest tier. Normally $2,298, it’s $500 cheaper on Amazon today, reducing the final sale price to $1,798. Other configurations are also selling for the lowest prices ever, with the 55-inch model and the larger, 77-inch panel going for $1,698 and $2,998, respectively. In its review, review site RTINGS called it an “excellent all-around TV”, praising its performance, image quality, near-instant response time, and low input lag. While the TV doesn’t yet support a variable refresh rate (VRR) — Sony says this will come via a future software update — it does come with two HDMI 2.1 ports and support for up to 4K resolution at 120Hz. Can do, which makes it an excellent pick. For gamers looking to take advantage of next-gen consoles, even those not Best gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.