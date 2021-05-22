Apple’s excuse for no AirTag in Siri Remote: it’s too thick to easily lose in your couch

Apple’s excuse for no AirTag in Siri Distant: it’s too thick to easily lose in your couch



We’ve poked a appreciable quantity of enjoyable on the Apple TV’s Siri Distant through the years, and we’re happy to say it’s lastly mounted — besides for the headsmacking resolution not to stick the corporate’s AirTag UWB locator know-how into one of many few devices completely, positively assured to get misplaced in your couch cushions sometime. Why?

Right this moment, Apple VP Tim Twerdahl answered that burning query in maybe probably the most unsatisfactory manner possible: merely, that the brand new TV distant’s thick sufficient you shouldn’t want to fear about that a lot anymore.

Right here’s the entire alternate between Twerdahl and MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke:

Q: Was there ever any thought to including some type of AirTag-like know-how in the Siri distant? I’m at all times shedding the distant in my couch cushions and it looks like it will be an awesome concept. Did Apple not trouble as a result of the ‘Discover My’ community is extra designed for use exterior of the house? Twerdahl: We’re tremendous enthusiastic about AirTags and what we’re doing with U1, and a part of that energy is the Discover My community and the truth that we will leverage a billion units all over the world to allow you to discover stuff. To your level, that’s the strongest out of the house. With the modifications we’ve made to the Siri Distant — together with making it a bit thicker so it gained’t fall in your couch cushions as a lot — that want to have all these different community units discover it appears a bit bit decrease.

I’d have maybe purchased “we tried it and it drained the battery too shortly” or “we finalized the Siri Distant earlier than AirTags have been prepared” and even “it value too a lot to hit our goal worth.”

However thickness? My Roku remotes obtained swallowed by my couch cushions lots, and people thick suckers had AA batteries and full-size headphone jacks inside.

My colleague Chris Welch says Apple’s proper about one factor, although — in contrast to the unique Siri Distant’s thinness, it’s an enchancment the place couches are involved.