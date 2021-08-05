Apple’s iPhones Will Include New Tools to Flag Child Sexual Abuse

Apple on Thursday unveiled changes to iPhones designed to capture nude photos of children or sent to children, a move that will likely appeal to parents and law enforcement alike, but already worried privacy watchers.

Apple said iPhones would begin using complex technology later this year to spot images of child sexual abuse, commonly known as child pornography, that users upload to Apple’s cloud storage service, called iCloud. . Apple also said it will soon allow parents to activate a feature that can signal when their children send or receive nude photos in a text message.

Apple said it designed the new features to protect user privacy, including ensuring that Apple never sees or discovers naked images exchanged in a child’s text messages. The scan is performed on the child’s device and notifications are only sent to the parent’s devices. Apple provided quotes from some cybersecurity experts and child safety groups who praised Apple’s approach.

But other cybersecurity experts were still concerned. Matthew D. Green, professor of cryptography at Johns Hopkins University, said Apple’s new features set a dangerous precedent by creating surveillance technology that could be exploited by law enforcement or governments.