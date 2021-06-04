Apple’s new TV remote is great, but only when apps properly support it

Apple’s new TV remote is nice, but only when apps properly support it



Customers are complaining that the Disney Plus and HBO Max Apple TV apps aren’t properly supporting the superb new Siri Remote. Disney Plus has but to be up to date to utilize the remote’s useful scroll wheel scrubbing function, which works on rival Netflix and Apple TV Plus apps. The HBO Max app has extra points, Display screen Instances stories, and lacks support for a number of of the remote’s options and voice instructions.

After we tried the HBO Max app for ourselves, we discovered it doesn’t appear to support the new remote’s D-pad. As a substitute, we might only use the remote’s touchpad circle, which is technically a component of the remote you’re supposed to have the ability to disable. Scrubbing utilizing the touchpad works, simply very badly. The reason for these issues seems to be a current app replace, which changed the usual tvOS playback UI with HBO’s personal (and apparently far much less succesful) model.

It simply goes to point out {that a} platform holder can construct a robust mixture of {hardware} and software program in support of third-party apps and companies, but it doesn’t imply something until those self same apps and companies truly trouble so as to add support. We’ve reached out to each Disney Plus and HBO Max to see in the event that they’re conscious of the problems, and to search out out when customers can anticipate a repair.