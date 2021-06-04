Apple’s next iPad Pro has wireless charging and a glass back: report

Apple’s next iPad Pro has wireless charging and a glass again: report



Apple is engaged on a new model of the iPad Pro with wireless charging, in line with a new report in Bloomberg. To accommodate the know-how, Apple will reportedly swap to a glass again for the brand new fashions, as an alternative of the aluminum discovered on the rear of each iPad launched to date.

Apple is claimed to be testing a magnetic charging system for the brand new iPad Pro much like the MagSafe connector launched with the iPhone 12 vary of telephones final 12 months. Apple may additionally embody reverse wireless charging within the new iPad Pro, in line with the report, which might enable the iPad to function a wireless charging level itself.

Apple solely simply launched the brand new M1 iPad Pro with its Mini LED show, and the wireless charging mannequin reportedly received’t be prepared till next 12 months. Nonetheless, Bloomberg additionally says that Apple will launch a redesigned iPad Mini in 2021 with narrower display screen bezels. It’s not clear whether or not it’ll swap to Face ID just like the iPad Pro or Contact ID on the ability button just like the iPad Air — Bloomberg’s report solely says that “the removing of its residence button has additionally been examined.”

Alongside the brand new iPad Mini, Apple can also be stated to be planning to launch a thinner model of the ten.2-inch iPad. Each merchandise are prone to be launched across the finish of the 12 months.