Apple’s rumored MacBook Pros may get higher resolution screens, according to beta leaks

The latest macOS Monterey beta contains clues about the resolution of Apple’s rumored 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, MacRumors Report. The seventh beta of the upcoming operating system includes references to “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina,” which are two resolutions that aren’t supported in any of Apple’s current Macs.

MacRumors The theory that the two new resolutions are in line with the much-rumored version of Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are widely expected to launch this year with new designs and a new Arm-based Apple processor called the M1X. is called. For reference, the current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 3072 x 1920, while the current 13-inch MacBook Pro’s display sits at 2560 x 1600. If the new resolutions are accurate, both laptops should see an increase in pixel density. As well as the screen resolution.

As well as improved screen resolution, both laptops feature a revamped magnetic MagSafe laptop charger and the return of useful ports like SD card slot and HDMI. The widely disliked OLED Touch Bar is also reportedly about to be out. The new laptop is expected to be announced at an Apple event this year, though an exact date has not yet been made public.