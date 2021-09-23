Apple’s StoreKit 2 could make it easier to offer customer support for in-app purchases

As part of the launch of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 this week, Apple also introduced StoreKit 2, a set of APIs for in-app purchases and subscriptions. New Swift-based tools can help developers better track and support purchases made by their users instead of relying on third-party solutions like RevenueKat.

This kit introduces new APIs to “determine eligibility for products and offers, quickly obtain a user’s in-app purchase history, find out the latest membership status with a simple inquiry”, and Most importantly, it provides a way for the users. Manage subscriptions and request refunds in the app. Apple is also updating the App Store Server API and App Store Server Notifications to let developers know when a user’s subscription expires in real time and possibly offering a free extension.

As RevenueKit notes in a blog post breaking down Apple’s changes, StoreKit 2’s features only work on devices running the newer software, such as iOS 15. Apps that still support older versions of Apple’s OS – and most of them have been encouraged for some time – are encouraged to use the native StoreKit. This divide could widen over time: Apple is allowing users to stay on iOS 14 and only get security updates, and considering how long the company’s products last, a lot of older iPads and iPhones have been released. There is a possibility of kicking around. Fortunately, StoreKit 2 and StoreKit are interoperable, “Purchases made with the original StoreKit API will still be accessible through the new StoreKit 2 transaction and renewal information API,” Apple writes.

These changes could make it much easier to offer traditional customer support for purchases made inside apps. For Apple, they’re just another small temptation for developers to offer some sort of in-app purchase or subscription, which benefits the company financially thanks to its increasingly controversial 30 percent cut.