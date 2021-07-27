Application Form Released For ICAR AIEEA 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) (NTA) has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) (ICAR) graduates (UG) for the academic year 2021-22 (Academic year 2021-22). ICAR entrance examinations 2021 for admission to (UG), Post Graduate (PG) (PG) and doctoral courses has released the official notification for ICAR entrance examinations 2021. The applications for the exam have to be made in online mode.

Apply by 20 August

The online application process for these courses has started. Candidate Website icar.nta.ac.in You can login and apply till 20th August. The exam for UG course will be held on September 7, 8 and 13. At the same time, the exam for PG and JRF/SRF (PhD) will be held on September 17. The UG exam will be conducted in 178 cities across the country, while the PG exam will be conducted in 89 cities in CBT mode.

