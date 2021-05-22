Application Invited for Driver,Fireman and Other Posts under 71 Sub Area /HQ Northern Command





Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Notification: ASC Models of 71 Sub Area, HQ Northern Command, Authorities of India, Ministry of Defence has launched a notification for Group C Posts akin to Civilian Motor Driver (Bizarre Grade), Car Mechanic, Fireman, Labourer and Carpenter within the employment newspaper dated 22 Might to twenty-eight Might 2021. Eligible and candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than inside 21 days from the date of publication of this commercial discover in Employment Information and / or different Newspapers.

Recruitment Discover – 01/2021

Necessary Dates

Final Date for Submitting Application – inside 21 days from the date of publication of this commercial discover in Employment Information and / or different Newspapers

Ministry of Defence Emptiness Particulars

Whole Posts – 42

Civilian Motor Driver – 27 Car Mechanic – 01 Fireman – 03 Labourer – 10 Carpenter – 01

Ministry of Defence Group C Wage:

Civilian Motor Driver – Rs.19900-45700 Car Mechanic – Rs.19900-45700 Fireman – Rs.19900-45700 Labourer – Rs.18000-41100 Carpenter – Rs.18000-41100

Eligibility Standards for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

Academic Qualification:

Civilian Motor Driver – Matriculation or equal from a recognised board.Should possess Civilian Driving licence for heavy automobiles from DTO/RTO and have two years expertise of driving such automobiles. Car Mechanic – tenth Customary cross from a recognised board.Able to studying quantity and names of instruments and automobiles each in English and Hindi. One 12 months expertise of his commerce (Able to finishing up normal repairs of heavy automobiles). Fireman – tenth Customary cross from a acknowledged board. Have to be conversant with the use and upkeep of all kinds of extinguishers, hose fittings and fireplace home equipment and equipments, fireplace engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches. Have to be conversant in the use and upkeep, first-aid, fireplace combating home equipment and Trailer Hearth Pump. Should know elementary ideas of Hearth Combating strategies employed in combating various kinds of fireplace.Have to be conversant with foot and equipment Hearth Service Drills and be capable to carry out the duty allotted to the members of fireside crew. Have to be bodily match and able to performing strenuous duties and should have handed the bodily health Labourer – tenth Customary cross or equal from a recognised board. Carpenter – tenth Customary cross or equal from a recognised board. Ought to have the data of carpentry

Ministry of Defence Group C Age Restrict:

Driver – 18 to 27 years Others – 18 to 25 years

Choice Course of for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

The choice will likely be achieved on the idea of marks obtained by the candidates within the written take a look at topic to qualifying within the sensible / commerce / bodily assessments, as relevant.

Apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidate can ship their duly stuffed utility within the prescribed format to Reception Centre (Recruitment Cell) 5471 ASC Battalion (MT) Close to Barfani Mandir Reverse SD Faculty, Pathankot Cantt (Punjab)-145001 by Registered / Pace Submit/Regular Submit inside 21 days from the date of publication of this commercial discover in Employment Information and / or different Newspapers.

Candidates will enclose a Self Addressed Envelope, affixing Postal Stamps of Rs. 45/- alongwith the appliance required for dispatch of Acknowledgement / Admit Card.