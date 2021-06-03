Application Invited for Pharmacist Posts Download Notice @opportunities.rbi.org.in

Application Invited for Pharmacist Posts Download Notice @alternatives.rbi.org.in





RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Pharmacist in Guwahati on alternatives.rbi.org.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 via offline mode on or earlier than 03 June 2021.

Essential Date

Final Date of Application – 03 June 2021

RBI Emptiness Particulars

Pharmacist – 1 Submit

RBI Pharmacist Obligation Hours:

RBI Workers Quarters Complicated, Zoo Narengi Highway, Guwahati – 781024 – 07:30 AM to 10:00 AM (Monday – Saturday) Important Workplace Premises Dispensary, Reserve Financial institution of India, Station Highway, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781 001 – 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM (Monday – Friday)

RBI Pharmacist Wage:

The Pharmacist can be paid a hard and fast remuneration on the fee of Rs 400/- per hour with a most interval of 5 hours per day, not exceeding most of Rs 2000/- per day and won’t be entitled to any pay, allowance or every other perks/services.

RBI Pharmacist Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Diploma in Pharmacy from acknowledged Board or College and registered underneath Pharmacy Act, 1948

Choice Course of for RBI Pharmacist Posts

Candidates having requisite {qualifications} and appropriate expertise can be brief listed for interview.

The best way to Apply for RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates could ship their functions within the enclosed format together with photocopies of certificates, to the Regional Director, Reserve Financial institution of India, Human Useful resource Administration Division, Recruitment Part, Station Highway, Panbazar, Guwahati 781 001 newest by 03 June 2021.The envelope containing the Application needs to be superscribed “Application for the put up of Pharmacist on Contract Foundation”.

RBI Pharmacist Notification

