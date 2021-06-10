Application process and application form download

Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana | Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme Application | Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana Application Form | Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana In Hindi

As you all know, the employees and their youngsters should face many issues previously. Conserving this in thoughts, the Authorities of Uttar Pradesh has Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme has initiated. At present we’re going to present you all of the essential data associated to this scheme by way of this text. Corresponding to what’s Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana?, its function, advantages, options, eligibility, essential paperwork, application process and so forth. so guys in case you Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana If you wish to get all of the essential data associated to this, then you’re requested to learn this text of ours until the tip.

Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021

For the kids of employees on Labor Day by the Labor Division of Uttar Pradesh Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana has been began. Below this scheme, scholarship can be offered to the kids of laborers. In order that he can do his research with none hindrance. Below this scheme, college students from class I to class XII can apply and together with this, college students of ITI and Polytechnic also can apply.

Chief Minister Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana

Uttar Pradesh Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme Application

Below this scheme, application could be made by way of each on-line and offline means. Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021 Solely these college students can be eligible beneath the Middle or state authorities finding out in acknowledged instructional establishments. On-line registration has began to use beneath this scheme. All these college students who need to apply beneath this scheme can apply by way of the official web site. We are going to let you know the entire process of making use of by way of this text.

Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme Monetary Help Quantity

identify of programs Aid fund class 1 to five ₹100 per thirty days class 6 to eight ₹150 per thirty days class 9 to 10 ₹200 per thirty days class 11 and 12 ₹250 per thirty days For programs associated to ITI and earlier than take a look at ₹500 per thirty days For Polytechnic and equal programs ₹800 per thirty days For Engineering & Aggressive programs ₹3000 per thirty days for medical programs ₹5000 per thirty days

Kanya Sumangala scheme

Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme Now Until College

Earlier, the good thing about Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana could possibly be availed by solely youngsters from class 1st to twelfth. Just lately the Authorities of Uttar Pradesh Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021 has been despatched to the faculty. During which now undergraduate and postgraduate college students are additionally included.

Key Highlights Of Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021

scheme identify Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme who launched Authorities of Uttar Pradesh an goal Offering scholarships to the scholars. beneficiary Youngsters of working mother and father of Uttar Pradesh. Official web site click on right here 12 months 2021

Objective of Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme 2021

Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021 Its primary goal is to supply monetary help to the kids of employees. In order that there isn’t any impediment in his training and he continued to do his training from college to school. Below this scheme, monetary help starting from ₹ 100 to ₹ 5000 can be offered. The unemployment price may also come down by way of this scheme as a result of if the kids of Uttar Pradesh research with none hindrance, they may also get employment.

Advantages and Options of UP Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021

Below this scheme, monetary help can be offered to the kids of laborers for his or her research.

Monetary help starting from ₹ 100 to ₹ 5000 can be offered per thirty days by way of this scheme.

Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana The age of the kids receiving advantages beneath the scheme needs to be lower than 25 years as on 1st July of yearly.

The age of the kids receiving advantages beneath the scheme needs to be lower than 25 years as on 1st July of yearly. Solely these college students will be capable to reap the benefits of this scheme who aren’t getting the good thing about another authorities scholarship scheme. For this, a declaration form may also be acquired from the scholars.

The minimal attendance of scholars who’re getting advantages beneath this scheme needs to be 60%.

₹8000 may also be offered for pursuing postgraduate diploma for engineering and medical and ₹12000 per thirty days for pursuing another topic. On this case the utmost age restrict can be 35 years.

Most two youngsters of a household can reap the benefits of this scheme.

The kids to be benefited beneath this scheme needs to be in any such establishment which is acknowledged by the Central or State Authorities.

UP Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021 Registered building employee particular person needs to be a everlasting resident of Uttar Pradesh to avail the advantages.

Registered building employee particular person needs to be a everlasting resident of Uttar Pradesh to avail the advantages. Below this scheme, college students can be paid on quarterly foundation.

The primary kiss can be paid as quickly as you’re taking admission within the class.

Below the Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme, if any pupil has failed within the examination, then they won’t be offered the good thing about this scheme.

Solely these college students of medical programs who’re finding out in a authorities medical faculty will be capable to reap the benefits of this scheme.

Eligibility of Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme 2021

To use beneath this scheme, it’s obligatory for the applicant to be a everlasting resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Solely these college students can apply beneath Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme whose mother and father are registered building employees with the board.

The utmost age to use beneath this scheme is 25 years.

The scholars getting advantages beneath this scheme needs to be finding out in an establishment acknowledged by the Central or State Authorities.

Solely two college students of a household can apply beneath this scheme.

Essential Paperwork in Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana 2021

photocopy of aadhar card

Passport measurement {photograph}

revenue certificates

college certificates

checking account particulars

Process to use for Sant Ravidas Training Help Scheme 2021

To start with it’s a must to go to your nearest labor workplace or Tehsildar workplace.

After that it’s a must to take the application form from there.

Now you’ll not should fill all the knowledge requested within the application form fastidiously.

After this it’s a must to connect all of the essential paperwork to the application form.

Now it’s a must to submit this application form in labor workplace or tehsildar workplace.

On this manner it is possible for you to to use.

for extra data you Official web site can go on.

Helpline Quantity

By way of this text, we’ve got offered you all of the essential data associated to Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana. If you’re nonetheless dealing with any type of downside then you possibly can remedy your downside by contacting the helpline quantity. The helpline quantity is 18001805412.