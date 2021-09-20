Application starts from today, here is the direct link, Exam pattern, syllabus, know how much application fee you have to pay

This is the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The last date for CTET 2021 registration is 19 October 2021. The option to pay the examination fee will be open till 20 October 2021.

CBSE has said “Detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, language, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination city and required dates will be available on the official website of CTET https://ctet.nic.in wef up to 20.09.2021. Interested candidates are requested to download the information bulletin only from the above mentioned website and read it carefully before applying.”

The application fee is Rs 1000 for General and OBC candidates applying for Paper-1 and Rs 1200 for both the papers. Whereas for SC, ST and PWD candidates, the application fee for Paper-I is Rs.500 and for both the papers is Rs.600. This exam will be conducted in 20 languages ​​across the country.

In July 2021, CBSE had issued the necessary notification regarding the amendment in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam pattern. As per the official notification, the papers will be designed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning and critical thinking. CBSE will also release new sample papers and blueprints soon.

How to Apply for CTET 2021

To apply candidates, first of all visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the application form or registration link, click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Now you have to submit by filling the required details asked here.

After submitting the details, you will be asked to pay the application fee.

After paying the application fee, you will complete the registration.

