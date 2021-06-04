Education

Applications Closing Soon for 47 Posts, Download DRDO DL Notification PDF Here

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Applications Closing Soon for 47 Posts, Download DRDO DL Notification PDF Here
Written by admin
Applications Closing Soon for 47 Posts, Download DRDO DL Notification PDF Here

Applications Closing Soon for 47 Posts, Download DRDO DL Notification PDF Here

drdo recruitment

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @drdo.gov.in for 47 vacancies. Test software, essential dates, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars. 

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification: Defence Analysis & Growth Group (DRDO), Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur is hiring candidates for numerous posts of apprentices in several departments for one yr for the yr 2021-22. candidates can apply to the posts inside 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of commercial in Employment Information. A complete of 47 vacancies can be recruited via this recruitment course of. The candidates can submit their functions at apprenticeshipindia.

The candidates who handed their respective programs in 2018,2019& 2020 can solely apply. Candidates who have handed the qualifying examination earlier than 2018 are not eligible. Candidates with post-graduation are not eligible to apply.

Necessary Dates:

  • Final date for submission of on-line software: 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of commercial in Employment Information.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Emptiness Particulars

  • Instrument Mechanic – 2 Posts
  • Mechanic Diesel – 2 Posts
  • Carpenter – 2 Posts
  • Plumber – 1 Publish
  • Welder – 1 Publish
  • Info Communication Know-how System 2 Upkeep (ICTSM) – 2 Posts
  • Turner – 1 Publish
  • Machinist- 1 Publish
  • Fitter- 1 Publish
  • Electrician – 1 Publish
  • Pc Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)- 20 Posts
  • Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English)  – 8 Posts
  • Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (Hindi) – 2 Posts
  • Pc {Hardware} & Community Upkeep – 3 Posts

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification: The candidates holding a graduate diploma with an ITI certificates within the involved topic are eligible to use.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Stipend: Rs. 7000/- Per Month

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Choice Standards
Candidates can be chosen strictly on a benefit foundation (proportion/ marks of important qualification). Solely chosen candidates can be knowledgeable via provide letter.

Download DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply On-line

Official Web site

Methods to apply for DRDO Apprentice 2021
candidates can apply on-line have registered their names at https://apprenticeshipindia/org/course-search and mail to [email protected] candidates are prone to be rejected. The final date of software submission is 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of commercial in Employment Information.

Newest Authorities Jobs:

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply on-line for 168 Posts

NFR Recruitment 2021 for CMP, Radiographer, Lab Tech and Different Posts, Apply @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

#Applications #Closing #Posts #Download #DRDO #Notification #PDF

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment