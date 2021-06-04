Applications Closing Soon for 47 Posts, Download DRDO DL Notification PDF Here





DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @drdo.gov.in for 47 vacancies. Test software, essential dates, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification: Defence Analysis & Growth Group (DRDO), Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur is hiring candidates for numerous posts of apprentices in several departments for one yr for the yr 2021-22. candidates can apply to the posts inside 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of commercial in Employment Information. A complete of 47 vacancies can be recruited via this recruitment course of. The candidates can submit their functions at apprenticeshipindia.

The candidates who handed their respective programs in 2018,2019& 2020 can solely apply. Candidates who have handed the qualifying examination earlier than 2018 are not eligible. Candidates with post-graduation are not eligible to apply.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of on-line software: 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of commercial in Employment Information.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Instrument Mechanic – 2 Posts

Mechanic Diesel – 2 Posts

Carpenter – 2 Posts

Plumber – 1 Publish

Welder – 1 Publish

Info Communication Know-how System 2 Upkeep (ICTSM) – 2 Posts

Turner – 1 Publish

Machinist- 1 Publish

Fitter- 1 Publish

Electrician – 1 Publish

Pc Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)- 20 Posts

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English) – 8 Posts

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (Hindi) – 2 Posts

Pc {Hardware} & Community Upkeep – 3 Posts

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidates holding a graduate diploma with an ITI certificates within the involved topic are eligible to use.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Stipend: Rs. 7000/- Per Month

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Choice Standards

Candidates can be chosen strictly on a benefit foundation (proportion/ marks of important qualification). Solely chosen candidates can be knowledgeable via provide letter.

Download DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply On-line

Official Web site

Methods to apply for DRDO Apprentice 2021

candidates can apply on-line have registered their names at https://apprenticeshipindia/org/course-search and mail to [email protected] candidates are prone to be rejected. The final date of software submission is 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of commercial in Employment Information.

