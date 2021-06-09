Applications For Male Constable Post in Haryana Police to Open on THIS Date





Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Workers Choice Fee (HSSC) has launched an official notification inviting on-line purposes for the Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021 examination to fill 520 vacancies of Male Constable Commando Wing (Group C) in the police division. Candidates can apply for the Constable publish on-line by filling up the appliance kind on the official web site – hssc.gov.in. The window for registration is open from June 14.

Final date to apply for the HSSC Recruitment 2021 for the Male Constable publish is June 29. and eligible can apply for the posts as soon as the hyperlink is activated at: http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

The age restrict for all classes in HSSC recruitment is 18-21 years as on June 1, 2021.

Candidates want to have handed 10+2 or equal degree from a recognised schooling board, and should have handed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one among their topics.

Candidates can be chosen based mostly on a bodily measurement check (PMT), bodily screening checks (PST) and a written examination, adopted by doc verification. Candidates with chest measurement lower than 83 cm and top lower than 175 cm won’t be eligible for the recruitment drive.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2021: Utility Charge

All candidates (besides SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State solely) have to pay a web based charge of Rs 100 whereas making use of for the publish.