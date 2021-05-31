Applications invited for Apprentice Training for ITI Candidates





BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) has invited functions for recruitment to the put up of Apprentice Training for ITI Candidates. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed format on or earlier than 30 June 2021.

Advt. No. PU/507/ADV/170

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 30 June 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Electronics Mechanic

Fitter

Electrician

Machinist

Turner

Draftsmen Mechanic (DMM)

Electro Plater

Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (MR&AC)

Laptop Operator Programming Assistant (COPA)

Welder

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidate ought to have handed ITI within the associated trades. Candidates ought to have ITI certificates issued by NCVT / SCVT. Candidates who’ve undergone/present process/already registered for Apprenticeship Training in every other institution/group aren’t eligible. Candidates from Karnataka state solely are eligible to use.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 21 years (There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms).

Obtain BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

BEL Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

Choice will probably be on the premise of marks obtained within the examinations of SSLC/tenth customary and I.T.I.

How one can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their functions together with the paperwork to the Deputy Supervisor (HR/CLD), Centre for studying and improvement, Bharat Electronics Restricted, Jalahalli Publish, Bengaluru – 560013 newest by 30 June 2021.

