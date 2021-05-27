Applications invited for CTO, CTA and DevOps Lead Posts





SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at sidbi.in. Test software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021: Small Industries Improvement Financial institution of India (SIDBI) has invited purposes for recruitment to the publish of Chief Expertise Officer (CTO), Chief Technical Advisor (CTA) and DevOps Leads. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed on or earlier than 31 Might 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 31 Might 2021

SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Chief Expertise Officer (CTO) – 1 Submit

Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- 1 Submit

DevOps Leads- 1 Submit

SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Chief Expertise Officer (CTO) – B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA from a acknowledged College

Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- Commencement in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimal 60% marks in combination or Ist Class from a acknowledged College.

DevOps Leads- Engineering Graduate in Laptop Science/IT/ECE or MCA/ M. Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Laptop Science) from acknowledged College.

SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – no more than 35 years

SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Wage

Chief Expertise Officer (CTO) – Round Rs. 45.00 – Rs. 50.00 lakh

Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- Round Rs. 45.00 – Rs. 50.00 lakh

DevOps Leads- Round Rs. 30.00 – Rs. 35.00 lakh

SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

Choice could be by the use of shortlisting and a Private Interview to be held at Mumbai on an acceptable date (to be told in the end) earlier than the Choice Committee.

Obtain SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Find out how to apply for SIDBI Marketing consultant Recruitment 2021

candidates can ship purposes together with the paperwork to the Chief Common Supervisor, Human Assets Vertical (HRV), Small Industries Improvement Financial institution of India, MSME Improvement Centre, Plot No. C-11, ‘G’ Block, Bandra Kurla Complicated, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400051 OR can straight share their signed and scanned software on electronic mail id [email protected] OR can add their purposes on-line by the hyperlink offered on the web site on or earlier than Might 31, 2021 (Monday). The envelope containing the appliance ought to bear the superscription “Software for the publish of ——-(As could also be relevant).